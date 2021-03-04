AccessDX Laboratory Launches No-Charge COVID-19 Variant Detection Capabilities

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessDX Laboratory ("AccessDX Lab"), a national provider of COVID-19 testing services and advanced laboratory diagnostics, has announced the immediate availability of its investigational COVID-19 variant detection capabilities. These innovative technologies enable AccessDX Lab and its partners in clinical and municipal settings to better identify the rise of new COVID-19 variants, including those such as B.1.1.7, and B.1.351 (commonly referred to as the British and South African variants, respectively). AccessDX Lab clients who wish to utilize this investigational variant detection capability on their submitted PCR testing samples will be able to do so at no additional charge.

As the United States marches towards containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, novel variants have become more prevalent and correlated to higher rates of infection, adverse events, and potential reductions in vaccine efficacy. Existing variant detection processes have traditionally required specialty sequencing capabilities in short supply or have been conducted using crude detection methodologies without detailed analytical support due to their immense cost compared with standard PCR testing. AccessDX Lab's commitment to supporting novel variant detection, including the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), builds upon its existing leadership position in high-quality, high-throughput diagnostic capabilities.

"We're incredibly pleased to take another bold step in addressing the needs of this pandemic," said Michael Stewart, CEO of AccessDX Lab. "Adding this variant detection capability required the tireless efforts of our entire research and operations teams, and we are all immensely proud of our role in identifying and mitigating the threat of currently identified variants along with those that may manifest in the future."

AccessDX Lab variant detection is currently for investigational use and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis with results available through the MedTek21 clinical decision support platform. Existing clients and research partners who wish to utilize variant detection should contact their account representative. Those who wish to learn more about AccessDX Lab's full suite of services can contact the operations hotline for same-day onboarding at [email protected] or 888.380.7040.

About AccessDX Laboratory: AccessDX Laboratory is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and NYCQ diagnostic laboratory dedicated to providing clinical insights that improve patient outcomes. AccessDX diagnostic solutions include COVID-19 testing, pharmacogenomic (PGX) testing, cancer genomic (CGX) testing, respiratory pathogen panels, and a wide range of other clinical laboratory services. AccessDX diagnostics are currently trusted by thousands of clinical providers in health systems nationwide. For more information, please visit www.accessdxlab.com.

