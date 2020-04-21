Accessible Archives® Releases The Woman's Tribune, 1883-1909

MALVERN, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Archives, Inc., a digital publisher of full-text primary source historical collections, announces the release of an essential newspaper for Women's history: The Woman's Tribune, 1883-1909.

The Woman's Tribune, with its motto in the masthead: "Equality Before The Law," was launched by Clara Bewick Colby from her home in Beatrice, Nebraska in August 1883. The Tribune and its publisher – also editor, typesetter, and correspondent -- would become one of America's most outspoken proponents of Women's Suffrage and political rights.

The Woman's Tribune's audience included many of the leading activists within the Women's Suffrage movement, as well as potential suffragist converts among women in the trans-Mississippi West. Colby worked hard to establish the newspaper's philosophical identity at a time when the Suffrage movement was characterized by opposing, often vitriolic, factions.

Susan B. Anthony, on more than one occasion, considered The Woman's Tribune as the organ of the National Woman Suffrage Association, even though the Tribune was never formally affiliated with any national group.

As the second-longest-running woman suffrage newspaper, it was significant for several reasons:

Unlike many other suffrage newspapers, the Tribune was designed as a general circulation newspaper.

was designed as a general circulation newspaper. Colby believed her newspaper should connect suffrage to other issues of importance and interest to women, particularly to rural women of the Midwest and West.

Political and international issues were well represented in the newspaper.

The Tribune was highly regarded by Suffrage Movement leaders -- Elizabeth Cady Stanton considered it "the best suffrage paper ever published."

Colby published the newspaper in Beatrice, Nebraska between August 1883 through November 1889 until she moved to Washington D.C. with her husband's Federal appointment. For the period December 1889 through 1892 she commuted back and forth between Washington, D.C. and Beatrice, all the while continuing to publish The Woman's Tribune. She left Beatrice for good in January 1893 and settled for the next ten years in Washington, D.C. In 1904, Colby moved publication of the Tribune to Portland, Oregon, where she lived until the paper ceased in 1909.

Iris L. Hanney, Unlimited Priorities president, states, "publication of this complete newspaper collection highlights Accessible Archives' ongoing commitment to provide essential Women's history and suffrage content to the research community."

This collection comprises the complete run of all 724 issues subdivided into five parts by date range.

