accesso® Carves Further into the Ski Industry with Innovative eCommerce Solution for Ski Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has expanded upon its existing agreements with three ski resorts across the continental United States: Holiday Valley, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Perfect North.

The three resorts, which currently utilize the accesso SiriuswareSM solution, have added the award-winning accesso Passport eCommerce solution to their portfolios. The solution incorporates powerful up-sell, cross-sell and eCommerce capabilities, enabling operators to offer their entire product sets online – from daily tickets and season passes to ski school and rentals. By leveraging these two solutions in tandem, the resorts can easily drive sales and enhance the ticket purchasing experience for guests like never before.

"Selling more complicated offerings online, such as rentals and lessons, poses real challenges," said Joe Myers, Information Technology Officer at Holiday Valley, a ski resort based in Ellicottville, New York. "The Accesso team helped us transform the way we approach these products from an eCommerce perspective, and the results have been truly amazing. The ticketing software's flexibility and ease-of-use is unparalleled, and we're already seeing fantastic results from the launch of this new integration."

"Working with the client services team at Accesso has been amazing. It is evident that the Accesso team has a vested interest in our business," said Helen Behn, Business Solutions Manager at Sierra-at-Tahoe, the closest major ski resort to Sacramento and the Bay Area. "Integrating this solution has really simplified the ticketing process both for our visitors and our staff."

"We've found that integrating the Accesso Passport ticketing suite has opened doors to drive revenue in a whole new way," said Jonathan Davis, Operations Manager and Director of IT at Indiana-based Perfect North. "These solutions have offered us a high degree of flexibility and choice while still maintaining the exceptional reliability we need to grow our business."

By addressing the unique ticketing and eCommerce requirements of ski resorts, accesso provides comprehensive behind-the-scenes technology that simplifies operations and drives revenue, from cashless payment systems to a seamless, white-label interface for eCommerce purchases. For these resorts, integrating accesso's flexible solutions puts them in a position to flourish by supporting increased ticket sales and eliminating pain points in their guests' ticketing experience.

"At Accesso, we pride ourselves on understanding, navigating and accommodating the challenges and opportunities for each market we serve, and the ski industry is no different," said Paul Noland, accesso CEO. "We're proud of the relationships we've established with our partners at Holiday Valley, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Perfect North over the years, and we're excited to have the opportunity to expand on our scope of service."

