Accessories Council Announces Design Excellence Award Winners Winners Indicate Top Products For Holiday 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accessories Council announced the winners of their first annual Design Excellence Awards on Thursday, September 5th during a luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Created by the Accessories Council to recognize outstanding products across categories as determined by vote, the Design Excellence Awards signify industry-wide recognition ahead of the critical Fall/Holiday 2019 selling season.

Category winners are as follows:

Category Brand Product Eyewear (Optical) Jimmy Choo Jc228 (Safilo) Eyewear (Sun) Chloé Curtis (Style # Ce162s) Footwear Caleres - Dr. Scholl's Shoes Herzog Hall Of Fame Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classics Handbags (over $1000) Bentz The 'Jewel' Handbags (under $1000) Hammitt Los Angeles Dillon Jewelry (Fashion) Deepa Gurnani Catarina Earrings Jewelry (Fine) Doryn Wallach Jewelry Sapphire& Diamond Cocktail Ring NPD Growth Driver Aimee Kestenberg Milan Bum Bag Social Impact Kamaria Jewelry Restore Dignity Amulet Soft Accessories Echo Tassel Rhapsody Silk Series Scarf Tech & Innovations Ffora EssentialsSuite For Wheelchairs Travel/Luggage Vera Bradley Iconic Lay Flat Duffel Watches Timex Celestial Opulence Automatic

Winning products were voted on by the public from finalist pools selected by The Accessories Council Board of Directors and the Accessories Innovation Committee. Finalists were chosen based on design, appearance and/or function, consumer needs addressed by product, aesthetics, innovative materials or technology, market positioning and competitive performance, social images, emotional appeal, and sustainability.

Design Excellence Award winners are available for purchase in the U.S. via retail stores, e-commerce, and TV retail or direct marketing between October 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The Accessories Council provided category finalists and winners with promotional tools for use at the wholesale and retail levels to market their products to consumers.

Voting for the final winners was open to everyone on accessoriescouncil.org from August 5th 2019 through August 23rd, 2019. Two categories—the Hall of Fame and NPD Award—were determined by The Accessories Council Board and NPD statistical data, respectively. The winners in those particular categories were announced on August 5th 2019.

ABOUT THE ACCESSORIES COUNCIL

The Accessories Council is a not-for-profit international trade association established in 1994. Its mission is to stimulate consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessory products. The Accessories Council serves the industry globally, which generates over $54 billion dollars annually in the United States alone.

SOURCE The Accessories Council