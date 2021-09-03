Accident Attorneys Teams with PARRIS Law Firm to Win Largest Verdict Ever from Lancaster Court

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Attorneys – along with PARRIS Law Firm, which was associated into the case – secured a $120 million auto accident jury verdict, the largest ever out of Lancaster's court.

Attorneys Brittney Baca and Stephen Rishoff of Accident Attorneys – along with PARRIS Law Firm, which was associated into the case – secured a $120 million auto accident jury verdict. It is the largest jury verdict ever awarded out of Lancaster's court. The defense attempted to hide critical evidence of liability, which the Court described as 'discovery abuse.' The evidence was uncovered by Accident Attorneys and PARRIS Law Firm's persistent litigation.

Accident Attorneys represented a driver who was T-boned at a two-way stop. The other driver was distracted while using her cell phone at the time of the collision. As a result, the plaintiff suffered life-changing spine and brain injuries.

The Court sanctioned the defendant's counsel and insurance company numerous times for failing to produce pertinent evidence. Through Attorney Baca's prudent efforts, along with the teamwork provided by PARRIS Law Firm, the cell phone evidence came to light. The data records from the defendant's cell phone clearly showed the device was in use at the time of the collision.

The jury awarded the plaintiff $96 million due to the severity of his injuries and long-term care that will be required. In addition, his wife award was $24 million for her loss of consortium claim. The $120 million verdict is the single largest Lancaster court verdict on the records and marks a monumental victory for the plaintiffs.

Stephen Rishoff and Accident Attorneys have been practicing law in Lancaster for over 30 years and successfully handled thousands of cases for injured clients. For more information about Accident Attorneys in Lancaster, California, inquiring parties can visit https://www.avaccidentattorneys.com/.

