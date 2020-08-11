Accident Fund Grants $3.5 Million in Early Dividend Payments to More Than 4,700 Workers' Compensation Insurance Group Policyholders

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, a premier provider of workers' compensation insurance in the U.S., has granted $3.5 million in early dividend payments to chambers of commerce, associations, hospitality and other groups who achieved targeted safety results in 2020. The group dividend payments reached more than 4,700 workers' compensation insurance group policyholders.

"During these unprecedented times, many of our policyholders have found themselves in a very difficult financial situation," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund and CompWest. "Because of that, we have decided to pay our group dividends up to three months in advance in order to help our valued customers get through these very challenging times."

Accident Fund's first group dividend program began in Michigan in 1995. To date, the company has paid more than $70.1 million in group dividends to its policyholders.

When Accident Fund's customers belong to a group program, their business receives several benefits including:

Five percent up-front savings on their workers' compensation premium

Opportunity for dividend payments based on loss history

No minimum premium to qualify

Convenient billing options

Access to flyers, tip sheets, posters and more through Accident Fund's online Resource Library

Last May, AF Group announced a new People First Relief Program that is currently offering more than $20 million in immediate financial and operational assistance to ensure the health and safety of its workforce and to assist its valued agents, policyholders and injured workers. The program also provides new resources to support community service organizations across the country.

About Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within the AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

