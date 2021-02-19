Accident Fund Insurance Names INSPRO Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize INSPRO, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC Company, Lincoln, Neb., as 2020 Agency of the Year.

"INSPRO has been an outstanding partner," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "We are proud to work with INSPRO in offering world-class workers' compensation products and services to our customers. Their high-touch service model mirrors our strong focus and commitment to policyholders and allows us both to maintain an incredibly high standard with our mutual customers. We look forward to a long relationship with them for many years to come."

"INSPRO, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC Company, is honored on being named Accident Fund's Agency of the Year," said Randall Eikmeier, chairman & CEO of INSPRO. "One of our core values is that We Build Relationships. We work very hard on this pillar and strive to achieve this each and every day. Those relationships exist in providing the best service and products to our clients and in working with our carrier partners to deliver their products and services to our mutual clients. Accident Fund has exceeded our expectations in meeting this lofty goal on behalf of our clients. We look forward to the future in deepening an already great relationship."

Accident Fund strives to provide high-level insurance solutions with an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers and their injured workers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,300 independent agents.

About Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within the AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

