Accident Fund Recognizes Keystone Insurers Group for Strong Partnership

LANSING, Mich., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize the Keystone Insurers Group for its strong partnership since 2016.

Keystone finished 2018 as the largest agency group representing Accident Fund, with more than 200 agents and written premium of $56 million. Keystone agencies were recently named to the Accident Fund President's Club in recognition of superb retention, loss ratio and written premium performance.

"Our partnership with Keystone has been a very special one," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund and CompWest. "We are proud to work with them in offering world-class workers' compensation products and services to our customers. Our work together has helped us both grow into new markets, and as a result, jointly serve new customers in more places than ever before. Like Accident Fund, Keystone is also committed to making a difference in the communities where their employees live and work. We are proud of our close association and look forward to a long relationship with Keystone for many years to come."

"Accident Fund is a great carrier partner and a tremendous supporter of Keystone," said David Boedker, president & CEO of Keystone Insurers Group. "Together we have a powerful partnership built on high levels of trust, confidence and interdependence, all of which are critical to continued health and growth, not only of Keystone partner agencies, but of the independent insurance agency system as a whole. We are both pleased and proud to be in partnership with them."

Accident Fund strives to provide high-level insurance solutions with an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers and their injured workers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,500 independent agents.

Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. The belief was that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to just under 300 independent agency partners across 12 states, Keystone provides for a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products and services for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2018 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com .

