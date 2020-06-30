Acclaimed Artist & Activist Madame Gandhi Debuts New Music Video For "Waiting For Me"

"We as artists have the power to use our art to vividly reimagine the world we wished we lived in. 'Waiting For Me' is a song about questioning societal norms as they exist. The video opens with the quote, 'We always assume our own powerlessness, but never our own power.' With the interconnected social justice movements happening around the world, we are seeing a larger belief in the power of the collective for change. This music video is a call to action for each of us to examine how hierarchy, capitalism and systemic oppression serve to keep us obedient, with little space for dialogue or critical thinking. My hope is that this video inspires folks to ask, 'Are my behaviors contributing to the oppression of somebody else? And what contributes to my own oppression? What does my version of freedom look and feel like?'"

For a full list of production credits and behind-the-scenes commentary from Madame Gandhi on the "Waiting For Me" video, click here.

The video for "Waiting For Me" launches the next chapter in Madame Gandhi's already critically-acclaimed career, as she announces her signing with Sony Music Masterworks. With an imitable pairing of complex percussive rhythms and empowering messages of liberation, Madame Gandhi is known for her passionately uplifting body of musical work that continues to elevate the female voice and redefine notions of gender, identity and politics. Having released her first two EPs as part of an overarching short-form album trilogy, most recently 2019's Visions , Madame Gandhi begins her new partnership with Sony Music Masterworks ahead of the third and final installment in the series.

Today's news and video arrive on what has been a massive week for Madame Gandhi, who made her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert debut this Wednesday, performing tracks from both her Visions and Voices EPs – watch here. Selected as 2020 TED Fellow for her commitment to creating meaningful and positive change, Madame Gandhi will also participate in TED2020 this summer, joining multidisciplinary individuals across the globe for an online gathering of conversations, sessions and performances. She returns to the TED Stage after her 2018 TED Talk about the importance of making music accessible to those hard of hearing. The talk now has over 200k views – watch here .

Madame Gandhi also recently provided a song to the new two-part documentary series And She Could Be Next, working in collaboration with Gingger Shankar on a track entitled "Freedom Cries" for the Ava DuVernay-produced show. Out later this year, the song will be included on the official soundtrack to the show, which chronicles the defiant movement of women of color who are transforming American politics from the ground up. And She Could Be Next is currently airing on local PBS stations, streaming online at AndSheCouldBeNext.com and on the PBS app on your smart TV.

WATCH MADAME GANDHI'S VIDEO FOR "WAITING FOR ME"

YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/-bNdmBeQHI4

PHOTOS BY SAJNA SIVAN: DOWNLOAD

ABOUT MADAME GANDHI

Kiran Gandhi, who performs as Madame Gandhi, is an artist and activist whose mission is to elevate and celebrate gender liberation. She has toured as the drummer for M.I.A, Thievery Corporation and most recently Oprah on her 2020 Vision Stadium Tour. Gandhi holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Gender Studies from Georgetown and an MBA from Harvard. In 2015, she ran the London Marathon bleeding freely to combat period stigma around the world, sparking a global viral conversation about how we treat menstruation in various cultures. She has been listed as a Forbes 30 Under 30 member and is a 2020 TED Fellow. Her mathy percussion, uplifting music and inspiring talks have been critically acclaimed by The New York Times, Billboard, NPR and more. Her song "The Future is Female" reached #8 on the Spotify Viral US Charts following the 2017 Women's March. She has released two short-form albums, Voices (2016) and Visions (2019), accompanied by a series of music videos produced and concepted by women and gender non-conforming creatives. Gandhi is currently working on her third short-form album Vibrations. For updates and more, visit www.madamegandhi.com .

MADAME GANDHI APPROVED IMAGE (CREDIT SAJNA SIVAN): DOWNLOAD

CONNECT WITH MADAME GANDHI: WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/ .

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

http://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com

