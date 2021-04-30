Acclaimed Author & Poet Palmer Smith Launches her Southern Poetry Collection with The Butterfly Bruises

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed author, professional creative writer, teacher, and poet Palmer Smith launches her Southern Poetry Collection of 80 poems and five short stories in "The Butterfly Bruises" ($18 U.S.) on May 15, 2021. Press Dionysus, a London, England-based independent publishing house, is working with IngramSpark for U.S. distribution.

Growing up in New York City, her mother packed up Palmer and her brother each summer for a road trip journey down the East Coast to visit extended family. Through the years, she experienced the sights, sounds, and smells of that Southern sojourn. She sewed together those memories into a general meditation on animals, the ocean, miscommunication, childhood, a Northeastern vs. Southern American culture, family, nature vs. technology, and the imagination of the introvert. This book may encourage the reader to question what it means to be living and communicating in today's world while giving space to answer these questions themselves.

Palmer's poems have been praised by the CFO of Garden & Gun Magazine and recognized by prominent author David Farley, who reviewed her book (see attachment). The leading photo for the book is by world-renowned photographer Jasper Soloff of Los Angeles, CA. The cover was created by entomology artist Evi Antonio of London, England.

Come meet Palmer at one of the venues onsite, outside, or on a ZOOM on her tour as she transverses the Southern and Midwestern states this summer and the Northeast this fall. She is available upon request to teach high school/college/university classes on poetry, please inquire. For more information, go to www.TheButterflyBruisesBook.com for a reading/book-signing schedule or to contact her directly by email.

