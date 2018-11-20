Acclaimed Entertainer Keegan-Michael Key Sails the Atlantic with Cunard

Key and his wife sailed on the line's signature voyage – a seven-night Transatlantic Crossing – which left Southampton, England on November 18, 2018, docking in Brooklyn, New York, on November 25. In addition to celebrating with Elisa, Keegan-Michael Key participated in Cunard's renowned Insights program , the onboard program that presents workshops, speakers, runway shows and Q&As with some of the world's most captivating experts from a variety of industries.

"On behalf of Cunard, it was wonderful to welcome Keegan-Michael and Elisa Key onboard Queen Mary 2," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "A Transatlantic Crossing is a voyage where guests have the opportunity to celebrate life's best moments, and we're so happy Mr. & Mrs. Key decided to celebrate onboard Cunard. As an added bonus for the guests travelling on the Thanksgiving voyage, Keegan-Michael surprised guests with a Q&A while onboard."

Known for Comedy Central sketch show "Key & Peele," Keegan-Michael Key has recently shown off his acting talent in more serious roles including Horatio opposite Oscar Isaac's Hamlet at the Public Theater in New York City. Key is also set to continue starring in Netflix's original series "Friends from College" and will lend his voice to the live-action re-imagining of the 1994 Disney classic "The Lion King" and to the recently-announced "Toy Story 4."

Stage, film and TV superstar Alan Cumming will be joining the Insights program on the January 3, 2019 Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2. Cunard's extraordinary upcoming special event cruises host a variety of Insights speakers including those in collaboration with NY Fashion Week , International Space Week and more.

Cunard has a long history of hosting stars of stage and screen onboard their iconic ships. Luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor to Rita Hayworth, Wes Anderson and Tilda Swinton have all sailed with the line. Sting performed a set in Queen Mary 2's Royal Court Theater; Ed Sheeran wrote part of his last album on a Crossing; and Francis Ford Coppola sailed recently to work on his book while at sea. Last December, Queen Mary 2 hosted the first ever major movie premiere with the star-studded event for 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

