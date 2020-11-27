Acclaimed Entrepreneur Stephen Odzer Defines the Needs of the COVID-19 Era

Decades into his successful career in distribution, Stephen Odzer is well-known for his personal giving as well as his ability to identify other sound philanthropic opportunities. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to foster great humanitarian need across the country, especially in the winter months, Stephen recently outlined a few ways that people can contribute during the holiday season while keeping themselves and their loved ones happy, healthy, and safe.

How to Contribute to Philanthropic Causes in Your Community

Throughout this period, Stephen has been doing whatever he can to help others in his community. He has contributed to help those struggling with their mortgages and rents, provided food to families, provided job opportunities to the unemployed, and expanded his distribution success to other fields. For the latter, Stephen hopes to also contribute logistically to ending this pandemic.

Stephen Odzer believes strongly that everyone can do their part during these trying times. With so many struggling financially, donating time and energy to help the larger community is a great way to give back. Volunteering at your local soup kitchen or donating food to families in need are both valiant contributions; so, too, are activities such as donating lightly used old clothes to your local homeless shelter.

Those who have specialized training, such as medical or social work experience, can give back by volunteering their time at local hospitals. There are many jobs to be filled and duties to be performed. While actions like these many not seem like they do not help much, Stephen argues that giving one's time in this way is an enormous step in the right direction for philanthropy.

Continue Observing Safe Sanitary Practices

In addition to taking philanthropic action, Stephen urges people to protect themselves and others by continuing to observe safe sanitary practices. It has been well-documented that washing hands regularly, using an alcohol-based sanitizer, wearing masks, and limiting trips can all help stop the spread of COVID-19.

