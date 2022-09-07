Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Casey McQuillen to Return to Europe With a Headlining Tour and European Launch of Her "You Matter" Tour Concert Series

Rising Young Star Will Play Additional Dates With British Sensation, James Morrison, Following Their Huge Hit Shows Earlier This Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter and activist Casey McQuillen will bring her music and incredible live show back to Europe with a five-city headlining tour kicking off October 4 in Edinburgh, Scotland. In addition, she will bring her wildly popular "You Matter" program to schools in Europe and the US in October and November. The interactive, anti-bullying concert series has been recognized by the United Nations Foundation and GLAAD and featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show. McQuillen will first return to the road with British music sensation, James Morrison, following an initial smash hit tour earlier this year. Those performances will kick off September 17 in Berne, Switzerland, and wrap up in Amsterdam on September 27. Tickets are available thru Casey's website: https://listentocasey.com/shows.

Skinny / Casey McQuillen Singer-Songwriter Casey McQuillen poses for a selfie at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, UK, on March 29, 2022.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

(Note: JM indicates with James Morrison)

9/17 Berne, Switzerland @ Bierhübeli (JM)

9/18 Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten (JM)

9/19 Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal (JM)

9/21 Paris, France @ Trabendo (JM)

9/22 Antwerpen, Belgium @ Muziekcentrum Trix (JM)

9/23 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg (JM)

9/25 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt (JM)

9/26 Köln, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria (JM)

9/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg (JM)

10/4 Edinburgh, United Kingdom

10/5 Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, United Kingdom

10/6 Liverpool, United Kingdom

10/7 Leicester, United Kingdom

10/8 London, United Kingdom

"I had such an amazing time on tour with James Morrison earlier this year. I cannot wait to get back out there and share my music with all the amazing fans both old and (hopefully) new!" explained McQuillen. "Also having the opportunity to do a few solo shows AND bring the 'You Matter' Tour back to Europe before culminating in my hometown of Boston is a dream come true."

The tour will include songs from McQuillen's latest album, "Skinny," which includes the hit single, In & Out. Performed as a duet with Jon McLaughlin, the track has been featured on major playlists, and has been spotlighted by the likes of Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well featured on MTV and CMT, and Sirius XM's The Pulse. The album dropped in April of this year and has earned acclaim from critics and fans alike for its courageous tackling of body positivity issues. Fans can expect to hear other hits, as well, such as the first single released from the album, Skinny, which is deeply personal for Casey as it relates to her own struggles with self-image.

Casey McQuillen first came to the public's attention as a contestant on Season 13 of "American Idol." As a touring artist, Casey has headlined sold out shows in New York and Boston, and performed alongside such incredible acts such as James Morrison, Eric Hutchinson, and David Ryan Harris. As a recognized spokesperson for bullying prevention, Casey founded the "You Matter" tour, which she's performed at over one hundred middle and high schools for over 40,000 students in the US and Europe.

