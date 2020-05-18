Acclaimed Spiritual Master Sankarshan Das Adhikari Offers Message of Perpetual Hope for a World Terrorized by Pandemic: 'Even the Most Inauspicious Phenomenon Highlights the Path to Freedom'

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned author, singer and spiritual master Sankarshan Das (https://www.thepeaceformula.com/) recently spoke to his followers and devotees about the importance of looking within during the tragedy of the current pandemic. With global quarantines and stay-at-home orders in place, Sankarshan Das underscored the necessity of taking this time to look deeply within, to find both peace and a path to spiritual liberation and freedom. Sankarshan Das is currently based in Austin, where he leads thousands of students through daily teachings and prayer, accompanied by other spiritual speakers and visionaries. Sankarshan Das also offers the wisdom of his teacher, ISKCON founder, His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, during the free daily lectures: www.livelectures.net.

There is new dawn coming soon to Planet Earth. There is no reason for so much anxiety all over the world

"Even during the most intense times of suffering, there is the deepest truth to be found," said Sankarshan Das. "At the present moment, the coronavirus has cast the entire planet into turmoil. There is humongous unemployment and a devastating lack of income that drives people toward misery and despair, while ever-increasing numbers of people are infected and dying. Thus, people are now in the greatest of fear. Questions arise that are not easy to answer: Why must we go through these times? Why is God so unkind? When will this misery end? And it is exactly for times like this that the great wisdom offered by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita becomes a gentle and healing balm. The truth offered by the Bhagavad Gita is lasting and true – it is a permanent solution to the ultimate problem of fear."

Sankarshan Das: The Holy Teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam

The Ultimate Self Realization course offered by Sankarshan Das is a presentation of the teachings offered by the ancient Vedic sacred texts, the Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam. Both works have the power to bring perfect peace and happiness to those seek it.

Of his teaching, Sankarshan Das said, "After years of intense searching, I was blessed with finding a master who showed me the innermost secrets of how to achieve the highest spiritual enlightenment. He carefully trained me in this system and instructed me to freely share this knowledge with all others, because he wanted me to help alleviate the suffering that is so much running rampant in today's world. So, I've distilled for you the finest essence of what I've imbibed, from my fifty years of experience as a practitioner and teacher of this science of self-realization."

About Sankarshan Das

Sankarshan Das is a spiritual master with thousands of students and disciples all around the world. During the late 1960s, at the height of the Woodstock era, Sankarshan Das was an avant-garde singer and songwriter who shared the stage with musical luminaries like Jefferson Airplane and The Grateful Dead. Even then though, he always felt there was something greater calling him – a spiritual light that beckoned Sankarshan Das into a sublime and powerful work. After years of intense searching and after a period of deep meditation and prayer, Sankarshan Das was blessed to find a spiritual master in 1971. As a dedicated disciple of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Sankarshan Das has now for a half a century tasted the sweetest adventure of ever-deepening self-discovery and ever-widening global outreach that has led him to circle the globe again and again gaining the most valuable association of our planet's greatest visionaries and luminaries and impacting the hearts of his tens of thousands of listeners all over the world. Now based in Austin, Texas, Sankarshan Das continues to offer hope to thousands across North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Learn more about his work and his daily talks, at: www.JoinCourse.com.

