Acclaimed Troupe of Ugandan Orphans Travel on U.S. Tour

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic Watoto Children's Choir, comprised of 16 orphans from Uganda, will begin their five-month tour starting in Illinois with stops in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The U.S. tour will feature their inspiring production, We Will Go!

The Watoto Children's Choir has performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK, and is featured on Chris Tomlin's album, "Hello, Love."

One member of the choir, Frank was welcomed into Watoto when he was eight years old. He came with his mom Catherine, who serves as a Watoto mother in one of our villages. In addition to Frank, his mom is caring for other vulnerable children, and together they are a family.

Before coming to Watoto, Frank shared that life was hard. He recalled that his mother used to struggle to pay for his school fees and put food on the table. You can tell Frank loves his mother dearly, and is so happy the two of them are now in Watoto where they have plenty to eat, a home of their own and Frank attends school.

At Watoto, Frank also plays football (soccer) on a team with the Sports Academy. He loves his coach, Coach Isaac, who inspires him both on and off the field.

Frank is grateful to his mom, his coach and his sponsors, who love and care for him, and have truly transformed his life.

He's also really happy that he gets to tour the USA with the Watoto Children's Choir and can't wait to sing, dance and celebrate Jesus along the way.

To see if Frank and the rest of the Watoto Children's Choir will be in your area, please visit https://www.watoto.com/app/choir/calendar for a complete choir tour schedule.

About Watoto Child Care Ministry: In 1994, Watoto Church founded Watoto Child Care Ministry, an international holistic care program that was initiated as a response to the overwhelming number of orphaned and vulnerable children and women in Uganda. It is positioned to rescue an individual, raise each one as a leader in their chosen sphere of life so that they in turn will rebuild their nation.

Kelsie Nussel

Watoto Child Care Ministry

Phone: 813-948-4343

Cell: 813-388-7218

E-mail: kelsie@watoto.us

www.watoto.com

SOURCE Watoto Children's Choir

Related Links

http://www.watoto.com

