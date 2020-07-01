Accolade Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. ("Accolade"), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,022,726 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACCD" on July 2, 2020, and the offering is expected to close on July 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Accolade has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,503,408 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse, and William Blair are acting as book-running managers. Baird and SVB Leerink are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at [email protected]; or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Accolade

Related Links

http://www.accolade.com

