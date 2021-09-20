Accolade Invites Media, Investors and General Public to Opening of Evolve21

Accolade executives to make announcement during the opening keynotes at Evolve21, the company's annual customer event.

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:            

Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare will be making an announcement during the opening keynotes Evolve21, the company's annual customer event being held virtually from September 21-23, 2021.


WHEN:      

Tuesday, September 21, 2021      



Executive Keynotes:

8:00am-10:00am PT / 11:00am-1:00pm ET 



Executive Q&A: 

10:15am-11:00am PT / 1:15pm-2:00pm ET


WHERE:          

Keynote webcast: evolve.accolade.com/keynote 

Q&A webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zregpwjw

    Dial-in: (833) 519-1281 / (914) 800-3853; Conference ID: 1626459 
    (Note: you must use the dial-in to ask a question) 


WHO:             

Rajeev Singh, Chief Executive Officer 

Umair Khan, Senior Vice President, Solutions Marketing 

Mike Hilton, Chief Innovation Officer


CONTACT:      

Accolade Corporate Marketing 

[email protected]

SOURCE Accolade

