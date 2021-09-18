Accomplished Attorney Shares the Six Leadership Habits that Matter Most

How do we maintain important professional relationships while staying true to ourselves? How can we express the special abilities that differentiate us from everyone else? Questions like these guide Veta T. Richardson's philosophy in her latest book, Take Six. An accomplished attorney, Richardson has led a life of impact, and now she has turned her attention towards empowering young professionals, mid-career executives, aspiring leaders, or anyone at a career crossroads to step into what makes them great. With Take Six , Richardson hopes to help readers develop the nerves, confidence, and competence to grow in the direction of their destiny.

"My focus in this book is on helping you define what success looks like and plot your own pathway from where you are to where you want to be," Richardson explained. "It is a book that I would have liked to have had beside me as I planned my own career."

Through real-world examples pulled from her career advising corporations and experience as an attorney, Veta's readers are given the support and advice they need to Take Stock, Take Risk, Take Credit, Take a Hand, Take a Stand, and Take Command. By turning Richardson's six principles into habits, readers increase their chances of achieving their goals and realizing their full potential.

About Veta T. Richardson

Veta T. Richardson, author, speaker, CEO, and associate professor at Georgetown University, is a visionary and strategic leader with a lifelong commitment to making a difference in the world and empowering others. She has been listed on several top 100-Governance professionals lists and spearheaded diversity initiatives in Fortune 500 corporations. Veta's expert insights have appeared in Wall St. Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Financial Times, and Bloomberg, and she is now proud to add ForbesBooks author to her long list of accomplishments.

Veta lives with her dog Buster outside of Washington, DC, where she loves to debate policy with friends and family, and help other professionals achieve their potential and overcome career hurdles.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Melani Rushing, ForbesBooks, [email protected]

SOURCE ForbesBooks

Related Links

http://www.forbesbooks.com

