Accomplished Litigator Joins Cadwell Clonts & Reeder in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The boutique litigation firm of Cadwell Clonts & Reeder is pleased to announce that Lisa M. Thomas has joined the firm as a partner. A trial-tested litigator, Ms. Thomas focuses on intellectual property disputes with an emphasis on complex patent litigation. Her experience includes all phases of litigation, including pre-suit strategy development, fact and expert discovery, pre-trial and post-trial practice, and appeals.

"Because Lisa has represented both plaintiffs and defendants during her career, she offers a comprehensive perspective and keen strategic insight when handling disputes in venues across the nation," says firm co-founder Kevin Cadwell. "We are delighted to welcome her to the firm, and we anticipate adding additional experienced attorneys as the needs of the firm and our clients continue to evolve."

Ms. Thomas has litigated cases in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemistry, energy, and software. Licensed to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office since 2007, she has prepared and prosecuted patent applications and is experienced in post-grant proceedings that occur in conjunction with litigation.

She joins the firm from the Houston office of Reed Smith LLP.

Ms. Thomas earned her law degree from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law in 2011 and her undergraduate degree in bioengineering from Rice University in 2005.

Three veteran litigators formed Cadwell Clonts & Reeder in 2020 to support a wide range of business sectors in complex commercial disputes, intellectual property matters, and corporate transactions. Backed by previous tenures at major international law firms, the attorneys have represented some of the most intriguing and promising start-ups, as well as Fortune 100 companies.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadwell Clonts & Reeder

Related Links

https://cadwellclontsreeder.com/

