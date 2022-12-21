Accops partners with C-DAC to provide a modern facial auth solution for global companies

PUNE, India, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accops, an Indian-origin provider of remote access products and solutions, has joined hands with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier R&D organization under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India, to build and deliver Accops BioAuth, a modern facial authentication solution with continuous user environment monitoring.

The state-of-the-art solution enables enterprises and government organizations to create a trusted work environment on demand and empower users of critical applications to be securely productive from wherever they are.

Built with the facial recognition technology developed by C-DAC, Accops BioAuth helps highly regulated businesses, such as BFSI, Pharma, BPO/KPO, and critical government departments and PSUs, prevent identity impersonation, shoulder surfing, credential sharing and authentication-related cyberattacks. Additionally, it may be useful for educational institutions as a remote proctoring solution.

With an easy-to-integrate attribute, Accops' facial authentication solution works with any cameras pre-installed in all laptops, PCs, and tablets today, to capture a user's face and validate it against a pre-registered face template of the user. The user's face template is securely stored in the centralized Accops BioAuth server installed in the organization's datacenter.

When enabled, Accops BioAuth can continuously monitor the user's work environment at pre-determined intervals to check for the authorized user's presence, identity impersonation and shoulder surfing. It locks out the user if any anomaly is detected and the incident is reported to the organization for audit.

Backed by another patented technology for face liveness detection, Accops BioAuth can identify if the user sitting in front of the device is a living person or is a static photo, recorded video or another user with face mask. The technology avoids sending video file that consumes high bandwidth or asking user to look left/right which is inconvenient for users.

And unlike other solutions in the market, the Accops solution can be integrated with any application almost instantly, within a matter of minutes, without having to make any change or upgradation to the application. And its flexible workflow enables the 'maker-checker process' for user onboarding possible in any complex organizational structure.

"A robust user authentication mechanism is the need of the hour to boost cybersecurity and ensures strict compliance with regulatory guidelines. Our facial authentication and liveness detection solution ensures that the users accessing business resources from homes are the same legitimate people who were verified and authorized," says Vijender Yadav, CTO and Co-founder, Accops.

"C-DAC has been developing different technologies and products through R&D Projects funded by our Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India. C-DAC aims to market these technologies and products so that it can be beneficial to organizations and society. Collaboration with Accops is an important step in this direction," says Mrs. PR Lakshmi Eswari, Director, C-DAC Hyderabad.

On the privacy of users, Yadav explains, "At the time of the login or starting the work, the user is informed of such monitoring and asked for his or her consent. Users of critical data and applications are generally aware of the compliance requirements and the need for such monitoring in case they need to work from home. In fact, users working for critical processes and with critical data have been looking for such solutions so that they could also work from their homes whenever needed."

With the spike in the number of cyberattacks over the past year, especially credential thefts, organizations today need a robust password-less authentication mechanism, underlining need for the facial authentication solution.

About Accops:

Accops is a Digital Workspace & Converged Identity and Access Management product company with a rich portfolio that includes Zero trust-based Application Access Gateway, EUC Virtualization via application & desktop virtualization (VDI), Identity & Access Management solutions and thin client/zero client hardware endpoints. Using Accops Digital Workspace suite, organizations can deliver any type of business applications to their workforce and vendors, offering them the freedom to work from anywhere, anytime, using their favourite devices. Accops solutions are comprehensive, integrated and simplified, replacing multiple point solutions. For more information, visit www.accops.com

About C-DAC:

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in areas of High Performance Computing, Strategic Electronics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Multilingual & Heritage Computing, Software Technologies, Cyber Security & Forensics, Quantum Computing, Health Informatics and Education & Training. As an institution for high-end Research and Development (R&D), C-DAC has been at the forefront of the Information Technology (IT) revolution, constantly building capacities in emerging/enabling technologies and innovating and leveraging its expertise, calibre, skill sets to develop and deploy IT products and solutions for different sectors of the economy, as per the mandate of its parent, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and other stakeholders including funding agencies, collaborators, users and the market-place.

