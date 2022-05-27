Accord Healthcare Adds Pemetrexed Lyo. Injection to Generic Drug Portfolio

DURHAM, N.C., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Pemetrexed Lyo. Injection to its line of chemotherapy drugs. The new drug is formulated as a sterile lyophilized (freeze-dried) powder to be reconstituted for intravenous infusion. Pemetrexed Lyo. Injection is therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly and Company's ALIMTA® and approved to treat Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM), a cancer of the inside lining of the chest cavity.1 Accord's product is offered in vials of 100mg, 500mg, and 1000mg strengths and is currently available to ship.

Pemetrexed Lyo. Injection is FDA-approved for use as a first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with non-squamous tissue type, a maintenance drug for metastatic NSCLC, a treatment for NSCLC that recurs after prior chemotherapy, and a treatment for MPM in patients whose cancer can't be removed surgically.2

"Accord Healthcare US has distinguished itself in oncology injectables, and the introduction of Pemetrexed Lyo. Injection to our portfolio strengthens our offering of oncology medications," said Accord CEO Jeff Hampton. "We are committed to making more generics available to patients. Our technical capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure have defined our company's history and the patients shape our future."

Important Safety Information: Pemetrexed Lyo. Injection may cause fatigue or nausea and vomiting. Other possible side effects are serious, including fast heartbeat, chest pain, blistering and other skin reactions, and difficulty breathing. Pemetrexed is in a class of medications called antifolate antineoplastic agents and works by blocking the action of a certain substance in the body that may help cancer cells multiply.2

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in our product insert .

Pemetrexed was approved by the FDA for the treatment of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma.3 For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Accord Healthcare US



Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website .

