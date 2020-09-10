Accordant Advisors Adds Four New Consultants

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accordant Advisors welcomes four world-class executives to its team, effective immediately. New partners Dr. Deborah Gould, MD and Stephen Relph, along with general consultants John Greene Jr., PhD and Carlton Yearwood, represent a significant expansion for Accordant, which was established in 2019 by a group of eight distinguished executives and professors seeking to bring academic insight and management rigor to the field of Diversity, Inclusion, and Engagement.

Gould, Relph, Greene, and Yearwood leverage decades of senior leadership experience in their respective fields of healthcare, technology, management psychology, and business ethics to broaden Accordant's base of consulting expertise and deepen Accordant's commitment to help organizations create cultures of inclusion and advance stakeholder engagement.

In a joint statement, Accordant Co-CEO's S. Shariq Yosufzai and Andrew Faas shared, "The addition of Deborah, Stephen, John, and Carlton strengthens our already excellent capabilities and enhances our offerings. We are delighted they have joined the Accordant team."

New partner Dr. Deborah Gould praised Accordant's approach in a written statement, commenting that "you don't find many groups who can assist clients with getting to the core of their mission, vision, and values to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion are a part of everything that is done operationally, strategically, and developmentally in their business."

New Partners:

Dr. Deborah Gould , MD practiced medicine for 38 years spending the majority of her career as a leader in medical care delivery, compliance, risk management, and diversity and inclusion with the Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) in Northern California .

practiced medicine for 38 years spending the majority of her career as a leader in medical care delivery, compliance, risk management, and diversity and inclusion with the Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) in . Stephen Relph spent over a decade at Procter & Gamble (P&G) and another decade in the start-up world. Stephen leverages the Accordant Accord™ to develop breakthrough results and employee retention strategies.

New General Consultants:

John Greene Jr. , PhD , is a management psychologist whose work focuses on executive assessment, development and coaching, organization strategy, and diversity and inclusion.

, is a management psychologist whose work focuses on executive assessment, development and coaching, organization strategy, and diversity and inclusion. Carlton Yearwood is a nationally recognized consultant and former senior executive at two Fortune 200 companies. His expertise is in management and executive coaching, culture change, and diversity and inclusion as strategic corporate assets.

About Accordant Advisors:

With team members located in the US, Canada, and Europe, Accordant Advisors helps organizations create inclusive cultures through stakeholder engagement. Its pacesetting Accordant Way™ and Accordant Accord™ processes deliver world class results in the areas of Culture & Engagement and Diversity & Inclusion.

