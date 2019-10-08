Accordant Advisors Brings Academic Insight And Management Rigor To The Field Of Diversity, Inclusion And Engagement

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A distinguished group of corporate executives has teamed up with some of the world's most progressive academics in the field of organizational dynamics to launch Accordant Advisors, with a mission to help organizations create cultures of inclusion and advance stakeholder engagement.

Accordant is led by S. Shariq Yosufzai, previously President, Global Marketing and Vice President, Global Diversity at Chevron, and Andrew Faas, former Executive Vice President & Management Partner at Shoppers Drug Mart, and founder of The Faas Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on workplace wellbeing since 2005.

Organizations like The Business Roundtable are now pledging to give customers, employees, suppliers, and the communities where they operate, the same respect as financial shareholders. However, the majority of traditional corporate Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement programs lack the rigor of business strategies and financial processes.

"The Accordant Way is a proven methodology to accelerate cultural transformations and unlock the benefits of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," explains Yosufzai. "While organizations like The Business Roundtable have been clear about the what and the why, we can deliver the how."

Despite the good intentions of many, often backed by significant budgets, the corporate world continues to fail too many of its stakeholders in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity, harassment, bullying, and unethical behaviors.

"Our research shows that initiatives typically stall because of conflicting demands from different stakeholders, and a siloed approach that fails to influence the organization's core business strategy and behaviors," says Faas. "We address these issues by elevating diversity, inclusion, and engagement to business imperatives; ensuring representation of all stakeholders; and providing alignment with core business strategies."

Other founding partners at Accordant Advisors include:

Gayle J. Gibson , former Chief Engineer and Chief of Staff at DuPont

, former Chief Engineer and Chief of Staff at DuPont Roy R. Conliffe , former Executive Vice-President, Labor Relations at Loblaw/Weston Companies

, former Executive Vice-President, Labor Relations at Loblaw/Weston Companies Dr. David R. Caruso , research affiliate at the Yale University YCEI and author of The Emotionally Intelligent Manager ; Co-Author, (MSCEIT) Meyer Solovey Caruso Emotional Intelligence Test

, research affiliate at the YCEI and author of ; Co-Author, (MSCEIT) Meyer Solovey Caruso Emotional Intelligence Test Prof. Jochen Menges , Chair of Human Resource Management and Leadership at the University of Zurich and Lecturer in Organizational Behavior at the University of Cambridge

, Chair of Human Resource Management and Leadership at the University of and Lecturer in Organizational Behavior at the Dr. Julia Moeller , Associate Professor, University of Leipzig, Germany

, Associate Professor, University of Patrick Mundt , Former VP, Global Marketplace, Oracle Corporation

For more information, please visit www.accordantadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Mundt

t: 949-887-0633

e: pmundt@accordantadvisors.com

SOURCE Accordant Advisors

Related Links

https://accordantadvisors.com

