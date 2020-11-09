According to EIPNv, Over 1,400 Californians Suspected of Voting in Nevada's Election

"In this disputed presidential election, it is critical that election officials, parties and candidates investigate all possible voting violations," said EIPNv representative Sharron Angle. "We encourage both the Nevada and California Secretaries of State to investigate and confirm our findings and disclose our findings files to all interested parties."

EIPNv's file can be requested from the Nevada Secretary of State. It contains only Nevada data. The filename is "EIPNv Findings Report_CA residents suspected of voting in NV 201103"

EIPNv's parent company Election Integrity Project California, Inc. (EIPCa) has sent the California findings to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. The file name to request is "EIPCa Findings Report_CA residents suspected of voting in NV 201103"

SOURCE Election Integrity Project, California

Related Links

https://www.eip-ca.com/eipnv/

