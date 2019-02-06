NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electrical Steel Market By Type (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Vs Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented), By Application (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Global Electrical Steel Market By Type, By, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" electrical steel market is projected to reach $ 11.1 billion by 2023, on account of growing electricity demand in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, which in turn boosts the use of electrical steel in transformers and motors. Over the coming years, demand for electrical steel from the power sector is expected to grow at a robust pace, on account of huge demand for new transformers in renewable energy sector including wind and solar. Technological advancements, increasing demand for electric hybrid vehicles and government support are some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the electrical steel market, globally, during forecast period. Some of the major players operating in global electrical steel market are ArcelorMittal, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, TATA Steel Limited, AK Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Hesteel Group Company Limited, etc.



"Global Electrical Steel Market By Type, By, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Electrical Steel market globally:

•Electrical Steel Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Vs Cold Rolled Non Grain Oriented), By Application (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer & Others), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



