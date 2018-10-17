NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Helium Market By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Global Helium Market By Application, By Type, By, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" helium market is forecast to surpass $ 8.2 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for helium across different applications such as hospitality and semiconductor industries. Moreover, players operating in the global helium market are increasingly focusing on exploration activities to augment availability of helium gas, as all current available reserves are likely to fulfil the demand until 2030. Additionally, growing electronics sector, especially in countries like China, Japan and South Korea, is further anticipated to steer growth in the global helium market in the coming years. Few of the major players operating in global helium market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, LINDE AG, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Gulf Cryo, Messer Group, Qatargas Operating Company Limited and Global Gases.



"Global Helium Market By Application, By Type, By, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of helium in global market:

•Helium Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with helium market distributor, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



