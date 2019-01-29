NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Humic Acid Market By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Water Purification & Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Indirect), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724278



According to "Global Humic Acid Market By, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" humic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2023, owing to increasing demand for bio-stimulants, growing health consciousness among consumers and rising environment safety concerns.Additionally, surging demand for humic substances from agriculture and animal feed industries, backed by increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers, inorganic chemical compounds and artificial compounds is fueling the humic acid market, globally.



Moreover, huge demand for humic acid from turf applications in construction industry and water purification sector is anticipated to positively influence the global humic acid market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the global humic acid market are Humic Growth Solutions, Inc., Jiangxi Pingxiang AnHua Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shandong Chuangxin Humic Acid Technology Co., Ltd., Canadian Humalite International Inc., Valagro SpA, Double Dragons Humic Acid Co. Ltd. Xinjiang Inc., Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd., Saint Humic Acid, Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, etc.



"Global Humic Acid Market By, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of Humic Acid market globally:

• Humic Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Water Purification & Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Indirect), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of Humic Acid globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, Humic Acid distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Humic Acid distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724278



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

