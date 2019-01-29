NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hydroxyapatite Market By Type (Nano-sized, Micro-sized and Greater than Micrometer), By Application (Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Dental Care and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Global Hydroxyapatite Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" hydroxyapatite market is forecast to grow to $ 2.9 billion by 2023, on account of increasing incidences of bone and dental diseases, especially in developing countries. Growing need for knee and hip implants and increasing number of plastic surgeries, especially nose and face lift, are some of the other factors that would fuel the market in the coming years. Huge investments by major players like Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic in research & development activities to enhance the properties of hydroxyapatite for expanding its application areas are also expected to positively influence the global hydroxyapatite market during forecast period. Some of the major players operating in global hydroxyapatite market are Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, APS Materials Inc, Bonesupport Holding AB, SigmaGraft Biomaterials, Fluidinova, S.A., Sofsera Corporation, PremierBiomaterials and Cam Bioceramics B.V.



"Global Hydroxyapatite Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Hydroxyapatite market globally:

• Hydroxyapatite Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Nano-sized, Micro-sized and Greater than Micrometer), By Application (Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Dental Care and Others), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



