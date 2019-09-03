NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Shea Butter Market. The report analyses the Shea Butter Market of 4 regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and 10 countries that includes U.S., Canada, Brazil, U.K. Germany, France, Italy, China, India & South Korea. The Shea Butter market of the 4 regions and 10 countries have been analysed by value and by volume. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.







According to the report, the Global Shea Butter market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.27% by value and 7.90% by volume during 2019–2024.



Over the recent years, Shea Butter market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for chocolate in emerging and developing nations and growing urban population. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Shea Butter globally. Further, increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to drive market growth in forecast period. Among the countries, US, Germany & U.K accounts for the largest share in the Global Shea Butter Market in 2018.



The market condition of shea butter has been improving gradually with easy availability of shea butter in large number of hypermarkets, supermarket and online platforms. Also, rising consumer base along with increasing number of shea butter processors driving growth in the shea butter market. The European region holds the largest market of shea butter and it is estimated that Europe will continue to hold largest market share in the forecast period. However, APAC region will continue to grow with highest growth rate among the regions.



Scope of the Report

Global Shea Butter Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Type - Raw & Unrefined and Refined Shea Butter

• By End User - Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals

• By Nature - Organic and Conventional

• By Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others



Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Type - Raw & Unrefined and Refined Shea Butter

• By End User - Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals

• By Nature - Organic and Conventional

• By Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others



Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, South Korea. (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Type - Raw & Unrefined and Refined Shea Butter

• By End User - Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals

• By Nature - Organic and Conventional

• By Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Porter's Five Forces.



Company Analysis – AAK, SeKaf Ghana Limited, Ojoba Collective, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc, Savannah Fruits Company, Ghana Nuts, IOI Group, Bunge Ltd., Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd. (TT), Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



