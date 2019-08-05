NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of robotic surgery market. The report analyses the Global Robotic Surgery Market: Analysis By Component Type (Systems, Instruments & Accessories and Services) and By Procedures (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgery). The global robotic surgery market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Brazil) for the historical period of 2018-2019 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.







According to the report, the robotic surgery market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019 – 2024.

Over the recent years, robotic surgery market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing investment to develop highly advanced medical infrastructure. Moreover, factors such as growing government initiatives, increasing adoption rate of new and technically surgical robots in developing countries, rapidly changing robotic surgery procedure outlook has been impelling the overall market growth of robotic surgery. In addition, expanding product portfolio of companies and growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in this industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, high price of robotic surgery systems has been hindering the market growth.



The report titled report "Global Robotic Surgery Market: World Market Review By Component Type (Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services), By Surgery Procedures, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Surgery Procedures (Gynecology, Urology, Orthopaedic, General Surgery, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Brazil)" has covered and analysed the potential of robotic surgery market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.



Global Robotic Surgery Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Robotic Surgery Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

- Analysis By Component Type: Systems, Instruments & Accessories and Services.

- Analysis By Procedure Type: Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgery.

• Market Attractiveness Charts - Component Type, Procedure Type



Regional Robotic Surgery Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Robotic Surgery Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

- Analysis By Component Type: Systems, Instruments & Accessories and Services.

- Analysis By Procedure Type: Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgery.



Country Robotic Surgery Market – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Robotic Surgery Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

- Analysis By Component Type: Systems, Instruments & Accessories and Services.

- Analysis By Procedure Type: Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgery.



• Competitive Landscape

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.



• Company Analysis – Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Smith and Nephew Plc, TransEnterix, Accuray, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health, Inc., Think Surgical.



The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



