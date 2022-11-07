NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

According to the report, the Seeds Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 6.30% during 2023â€"2028. The Global Seeds Type Market was valued at USD12.88 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.







The certified hybrid seeds are easily available for farmers now as companies are applying advanced molecular genetics and improving the sequence of production and breeding modification to provide various techniques and tools for them to increase crop yields that do not impact on climate conditions. In terms of segments by Type, Conventional or Genetically have the most prominent presence in the Seeds Market, accounting for the major share in 2021.



Asia-Pacific region is the largest market and is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of Crop type as well the widespread distribution channel in developing countries like India and China.



The Japanese seeds market is witnessing growth in recent years due to the increased use of agri-tech among the young population to cope with the new market strategy. India is a lucrative market for crop varieties due to its large rising population and a developing drone system with enormous uses in the market.



Scope of the Report

â€¢ The report analyses the Seeds Market by Value (USD Million).



â€¢ The report analyses the Seeds Market by Volume (Million Metric Tonnes)



â€¢ The report presents the analysis of the Seeds Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



â€¢ The report analyses the Seeds Market by Type (By Conventional, By Genetically Modified)



â€¢ The report analyses the Seeds Market By Crop Type (By Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, Others).



â€¢ The report analyses the Seeds Market by Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel).



â€¢ The Global Seeds Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



â€¢ The Global Seeds Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan & Indonesia, India).



â€¢ The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, Crop type and by Distribution Channel.



â€¢ Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



â€¢ The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Corteva, Bayer, BASF, Limagrain, Enza Zaden, Landâ€™OLakes, KWS, Syngenta & Rallis India.



Key Target Audience



â€¢ Seed Companies



â€¢ End Users (Farmers & Agriculture companies)



â€¢ Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



â€¢ Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



â€¢ Investment Banks and Equity Firms



