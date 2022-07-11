ACCORIAN Joins Civitas Networks for Health

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accorian, today announced it has joined Civitas Networks for Health, the largest national network of its kind. Civitas is comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health.

Accorian is a leader in providing cybersecurity and compliance services, with a special focus on the healthcare and health technology industry. We work with our clients reduce their security risks and assist companies of all sizes achieve their necessary cybersecurity compliance(s). As an external HITRUST assessor firm, we have helped companies achieve HITRUST certification along with SOC 2 and ISO certifications.

"With Accorian's focus on heath, becoming a member of Civitas allows us to further that focus with the health collaboratives. We hope to continue working with HIEs to strengthen their security and compliance posture," said Accorian CEO Premal Parikh.

"Civitas Networks for Health is excited to have Accorian join our national network," said Civitas CEO Lisa Bari. "We are raising the voices of local health collaboratives and those providing critical services to support health transformation. From the secure exchange of life-saving data to the accountability of multi-stakeholder initiatives, our member organizations have built the most trusted, connected, and inventive programs to serve their communities."

About Accorian

Accorian is full-service cybersecurity and compliance firm that helps its clients with both security AND compliance. Accorian's clients range from start-ups to fortune 100 firms. Founded in 2019, Accorian is an external HITRUST assessor and a PCI ASV. To learn more about Accorian please visit www.accorian.com

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a mission- and member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange, health data and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. It was formed in October 2021 with the affiliation of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI). Civitas Networks for Health counts more than one hundred regional and statewide health information exchanges (HIEs), regional health improvement collaboratives (RHICs), quality improvement organizations (QIOs) and all-payer claims databases (APCDs) as well as more than 50 affiliated organizations as members and reaches approximately 95 percent of the United States population. To learn more, please visit www.civitasforhealth.org.

Press contact: Premal Parikh, Founder & CEO, [email protected]

