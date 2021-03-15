Account-based marketing pioneers, Momentum, add strength to US consulting service

She joins Chris Hooper, VP of Growth and Partnerships, and Diane Borska, SVP of Competitive Intelligence, on the US leadership team at the growth marketing specialists who, for the last 10 years, have led the way in transforming how complex global organizations go to market and land their biggest enterprise deals.

Galloway, who joins Momentum from T-Mobile, has an acute understanding of C-level audiences and how to build impactful campaigns with strategy and creative execution. She has landed exceptional growth for brands ranging from start-ups to global companies like IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, AWS, Xerox, and Computer Associates.

Named on the Top 50 Female C-level Marketers of Seattle, Galloway has also served as a Director on multiple technology-sector boards, both commercial and public sector. With her experience as a female industry leader, she has committed many years to building and leading programs focused on increasing diversity, equality, and inclusion for all.

As General Manager for Momentum's US operation, Galloway will help its blue-chip clients develop innovative sales and marketing strategies, make smarter decisions and achieve sustained competitive advantage.

She said: "Momentum has established a reputation for excellence in the field of enterprise sales and marketing and has a remarkable book of clients. They are leading the way in finding new and innovative techniques to transform how the world's most influential organizations go to market and I can't wait to bring my industry experience to help provide the highest quality of service to our clients and drive the next stage of Momentum's growth."

Alisha Lyndon, Momentum's founder and CEO, added: "Tamsen brings a wealth of experience to the group and is well positioned to support our next cycle of growth. Our leadership team in North America has real strength in depth and with developments earlier this year, we are placed to provide the gold standard of ABM and growth consulting service to our clients."

