Accountability Coach Brett M. Davenport: 100 Leadership Tips to Enhance Life/Work Success for Financial Services Professionals

AUBURN, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As "America's Top Rated Accountability Coach," Brett "Coach" Davenport has taken many underperforming financial services organizations from worst to first.

His #1 bestselling books on Amazon, "Leadership Playbook: 50 Tips to Unite and Ignite People, Teams, and Organizations" and "Coaching Your Way to Success: 50 Tips for Achieving Success in All Areas of Your Life" show the steps financial services firms can take to turn their teams into champions through continuous leadership development.

"I coach top performers and work with them to become best in class and beyond. My amazing coaching members inspire me every day. Most people would not even begin attempting or committing to paper what each executive and team has achieved through goal attainment. Their desire, attitude to embrace change, and determination to become the absolute best leader possible is off the charts motivational," said Brett M. Davenport, LUTCF, CLTC, CLF, MSM, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMD Leadership Institute, Inc., an organization focused on the development of leaders, goal attainment, teamwork, change management and succession planning.

During his 32-year career, Davenport has built organizations from scratch through hiring what he refers to as #1 Draft Picks, challenged them to embrace change, set balanced goals, be accountable, and create an "Expect to WIN Mindset!"

As an in-demand keynote motivational speaker, he travels all over the USA to inspire individuals, teams, and organizations to turn strategy into execution, both personally and professionally.

He has conducted more than 10,000 one-on-one coaching sessions. He coaches high-performing, c-suite executives, sales leaders and advisors from John Hancock, Commonwealth Financial, Merrill Lynch, and many others.

Testimonials

"Brett Davenport is the most positive person I know! Working with Coach you realize he is fully invested and sincerely wants you to achieve your goals," said Holly S. Manning, Managing Director at Incapital.

"I worked with Coach for the last 7 years of my 30 year career at John Hancock Investments. They were my most productive years in terms of sales, income and personal growth," said William McDonough, Retired Senior Vice President, John Hancock Investments.

"Through your coaching over the past 11 years we have truly learned the importance of goal setting, monitoring progress of stated goals and accountability! Your guidance and coaching is simply the heartbeat of our business now," Michael Edwards, CIMA, CRPC, Managing Director, Partner & Wealth Advisor at Carson Wealth.

About Brett M. Davenport

Brett "Coach" Davenport started his career in the Financial Services Industry in 1988. During his career he took many underperforming organizations from worst to first and champions from best to better! He built organizations from scratch through hiring what he refers to as #1 Draft Picks, challenged them to embrace change, set balanced goals, be ACCOUNTABLE and created an expect to win mindset! Every team he led ultimately finished first.

He has a Master's Degree in Management. In addition, he is an annual judge for Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management's Capstone Program.

In 2009 Coach founded BMD Leadership Institute, where he is "America's Top Rated Accountability Coach" for leaders in the financial services industry.

During his career, he led a balanced life.

Coach played semi-pro football, ran the 2012 Boston Marathon, half marathons (8 times), 15Ks (6 times), Tough Mudders (2 times), GoRuck Tough Challenge in 2015, GoRuck Constellation Beta in 2017, 70 Mile Endurance Canoe Race in 1988 and 2018 (1st Leg of the Triple Crown), and Triathlons in 2018 and 2019.

Great Story… His first Hole-in-One was on June 20th, 2010 (186 yard Par 3, with a 4 iron). "What makes this so special, it was on Father's Day at my father's course with my father and my two sons."

He coached youth sports of all types for 20 years. His final 5 years were dedicated to the Auburn High School Varsity Ice Hockey Program where he served as the Assistant Coach. During this period the team made the playoffs every year, the last 4 years qualified for NYSPHSAA's Scholar Athlete Award and in 2013 - 2014 we won our division, won the Section 3 Championship, made it to the Frozen 4 NYS Semi-Final Game and finished #3 in New York State -- all first time accomplishments for our program!

Coach D is married to his beautiful bride now for 30 years and they have two amazing sons, 28 and 27 years old.

