Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Texas Generates $33 Million in Shared Savings over Three Years under Next Generation Accountable Care Organization Model

Served more than 17,000 Medicare beneficiaries across southeast Texas ;

; Achieved an overall quality score of 95%; and,

Generated $17.4 million in shared savings – a 169% increase from performance year 2018.

"We are proud to report the ACC of Southeast Texas has generated shared savings for both our providers and the Medicare program for the third year in a row," said Dr. Raul Rivera, Medical Director, Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Texas. "We remain committed to providing high-quality care and services to our patients and are grateful the CMS program allows us to demonstrate how we can provide increasing value in our local communities."

"The ACC of Southeast Texas is demonstrating how physicians can retain their independence by embracing fee-for-value payment models that increase accountability, lower costs, and improve quality of care," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "As value-based models continue to evolve, we look forward to collaborating with our physician partners in southeast Texas to improve health outcomes through our continuously growing portfolio of services."

The Next Generation ACO Model was designed under the CMS Innovation Center to test whether strong financial incentives for ACOs can improve health outcomes and reduce expenditures for Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiaries. Under the Model, groups of doctors and other healthcare providers come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care at lower costs to their Medicare FFS beneficiaries. Provider groups in this Model assume higher levels of financial risk and reward than are available under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The Model engages beneficiaries in their care through benefit enhancements designed to improve the patient experience and rewards seeking appropriate care from providers and suppliers participating in ACOs.

About the Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Texas, Inc.

The Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Texas, Inc. is a Next Generation ACO focused on value-based healthcare. Our providers, who are located in Texas, are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. The Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Texas has participated in the CMS Innovation Center's Next Generation ACO initiative under annual participation agreements with CMS since being one of 18 participants for the first performance year in 2016. For more information, visit accofsetexas.com.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, nine MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

