AccountantsWorld Announces 2019 Expert Webinar Series

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountantsWorld, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for accountants, announces today its launch of the 2019 Expert Webinar Series. From strategy to technology to firm leadership and marketing, 14 thought leaders - 11 of whom were named among the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting" by Accounting Today - will be using the exclusive series presented by AccountantsWorld to discuss transformative ideas for accounting professionals.

This year's list of presenters includes: Tom Hood, Maryland Association of CPAs; K2 Enterprises' Randy Johnston and Brian Tankersley; Jina Etienne, Grant Thornton LLC; Erik Asgeirsson, CPA.com; Kimberly Ellison-Taylor, formerly of AICPA; Ron Baker, VeraSage Institute; Chester Elton, The Culture Works; Kim Fantaci, CPA Firm Management; Joel Sinkin, Transition Advisors; Rick Telberg, CPA Trendlines; and AccountantsWorld's Hitendra Patil and Div Bhansali.

Now in its 11th year, the Expert Webinar Series has helped accountants tap into breakthrough insights from industry experts to better manage and grow their practices, add greater value to their clients' businesses, and lead more fulfilled professional lives.

Thought leaders will cover a broad range of topics that impact different aspects of public accounting practices. The first webinar, entitled "What happened to the soul of the accounting profession?", will feature Dr. Chandra Bhansali, AccountantsWorld CEO and co-founder, on Wednesday, May 15. In this session, Dr. Bhansali will detail how the very foundation of the accounting profession has been invaded, and what steps accounting firm leaders can take to reverse this trend and thrive in the turbulent times ahead.

Registrants can learn from new influencers about popular topics, such as:

"The Future-Ready Firm and the Role of Innovation" by Tom Hood on September 19th .

on . "Accountant – It's What I Do, Not Who I Am" by Jina Etienne on August 27th .

on . "Robotic Automation and AI for CPA's" by Brian Tankersley on September 11th .

on . "Prep, Comps and Reviews" by Erik Asgeirsson on August 13th .

Active participants can earn one continuing professional education (CPE) credit for each session, with the exception of Chandra Bhansali's webinar. Accountants and CPAs interested in joining the webinars can register for the entire series here.

About AccountantsWorld

Most accounting and payroll solution providers have chosen to grow their businesses by offering accounting software and payroll services directly to accountants' clients. This approach has weakened accountants' control over these core business services and hampered their ability to best serve their clients.

Since 2000, AccountantsWorld has committed to bringing control of accounting and payroll services back to accountants. Stronger control of these services helps accountants better serve their clients, raise their profits, and regain a sense of pride in their work. Today, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of professional accountant-centric cloud solutions for accounting, payroll processing, document management, client portals, after-the-fact payroll and practice management. AccountantsWorld never sells its products or services directly to accountants' clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com or call 1-844-393-6127.

