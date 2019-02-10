Accounting Program at Ajman University Earns International Accreditation From ACCA

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819972/Ajman_University.jpg )



Only 13 institutions in the Arab Region have been accredited by the ACCA; and, AU is the third university in the UAE to earn this prestigious qualification. Graduating from an accredited program means that AU's accounting alumni are eligible for exemptions when taking the professional examinations required for ACCA certification.

Effective immediately and through December 2023, AU's accounting graduates are exempted from taking 6 exams out of a possible 9. AU is now listed on the ACCA website's "exemptions calculator" to inform students of the exemptions for which they qualify.

"This positive outcome - awarded on the basis our accounting program's strengths - further increases the value and visibility of our University as a whole," commented Chancellor Karim Seghir.

"Ajman University has now earned five international accreditations for academic programs. I continue to be incredibly proud of the great strides being made by our historic and global institution."

