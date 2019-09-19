Accounting Seed Expands into Enterprise Market

"Accounting Seed has achieved incredible success in the small to midsize business markets over the past 10 years and currently serves over 15,000 users. We have expanded our functionality, data management and flexibility, leading us down a natural path to serving larger customers. Enterprise customers need a scalable and flexible back office application to accommodate their unique requirements, and Accounting Seed delivers the game-changing solution they need," said Tony Zorc, founder and CEO of Accounting Seed.

The software company started on this growth path in 2018 when it established multi-company and multi-currency functionality. Now, Accounting Seed has expanded on these features to serve the needs of larger customers, including:

Increased data management and storage

High-volume batch processing

Advanced, real-time reporting

Robust features for consolidations of multi-legal entities

Enhanced API to handle more complexity

"Being built on the Salesforce Platform has allowed us to dream big and accomplish those dreams because of the level of technology and the vast knowledge and experience of our team," said Daryl Hancock, chief operations officer of Accounting Seed. "These expanded features make us a bigger player in the accounting software world, and bring great benefit to our small to midsize customers because as they grow, we grow with them."

To learn more about Accounting Seed's new enterprise features, or to set up interviews with Accounting Seed staff, please contact Shannon Cochran at scochran@accountingseed.com or 443.825.0646.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce Platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

SOURCE Accounting Seed

Related Links

http://www.accountingseed.com

