Accounting Seed Releases Downloadable Accounting Basics Board Game

Coupled with a highly visual instructional video and explanation guide , this hands-on and creative approach to learning accounting comes shortly after Accounting Seed released their new company mascot, Your Back Office Buddy. Buddy brings some unexpected activities, such as karate and weight lifting, to teach accounting fundamentals to a wide variety of people. From students to business leaders, The Accounting Game with Buddy is for anyone that wants to educate themselves on the language of business.

"We asked ourselves, 'How can we make learning accounting fun?' Once we got our mascot, Buddy, we had the solution."

Founder and CEO, Tony Zorc, explains why the company decided to create The Accounting Game. "Our mission is not only to provide the best accounting solution but also to educate our global community on accounting and finance as it is the foundation of every business. Our initial goal was to help Accounting Seed customers that don't have formal accounting training understand the basic concepts and processes behind their business' accounting, but it has grown to become so much more than that."

The game is an equally great supplement for high school and college-aged students enrolled in accounting, business and financial management courses. The game starts by diving into the debits and credits generated through business operations and ends with financial reporting. The game's unique playing cards and strategy help make accounting practices and terms more tangible and easy to understand.

"The Accounting Game has been a passion project for us since early 2019," said Alissa Arford, director of marketing at Accounting Seed. "We asked ourselves, 'How can we make learning accounting fun?' Once we got our new mascot, Buddy, we had our solution. Buddy stars with our CEO Tony Zorc to teach the basics of accounting in a fun and clever way through the 20-minute video that accompanies the game."

Accounting Seed's mission is to be the go-to accounting solution for small to enterprise level companies in a variety of industries. In order to best serve these businesses, Accounting Seed believes deeply that education is the key to sustainable growth. From students stepping into the workforce to department managers, understanding the fundamentals of accounting will bring about better business decisions, which leads to better businesses.

To download The Accounting Game with Buddy, visit us at www.accountingseed.com/support/the-accounting-game.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Md., Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

