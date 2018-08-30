Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs Appoints Accera CEO, Dr. Charles Stacey to its Board of Governors

Dr. Stacey is the President and CEO of Accera, a global clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for CNS disease. Prior to joining Accera, he was with Inventages, the Nestlé backed venture capital and private equity group, with $1.5Bn under management. There he led the CNS interest as well as the fund's interest in Asia. Prior to Inventages, Dr. Stacey ran a medical device company and worked for a number of early-stage healthcare companies.

"Dr. Stacey brings a strong global perspective on the pharmaceutical industry, having experience in both the U.S., European and Asian markets. He will be a tremendous asset in furthering the ACMA mission across the globe and is passionate about our vision," said ACMA President & CEO, Dr. William Soliman.

"I am honored to be joining the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA). Over the past few years, the pharmaceutical industry has come under increased scrutiny by the public. Due to the huge importance and sensitivity of the work done by pharmaceutical companies, it is crucial for our industry to be self-governing and hold itself accountable to a high-level of ethics and integrity. The ACMA plays a central role in this by providing a global standard for the certification of medical affairs professionals. I look forward to contributing to this critical mission and thereby improving the standards of patient care around the world," said Dr. Stacey.

The ACMA established the first ever Board Certification for MSLs/Medical Affairs Professionals in the history of the pharmaceutical industry. The program, called The Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist Program, or BCMAS is offered to medical and scientific professionals in the pharmaceutical industry. The ACMA partners with pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and other life science companies to offer training & certification of their teams.

The ACMA has retained the services of Suzana Farah Rahman, Managing Director of the Apotheker Group. Suzana is responsible for leading the transformation and identification of talent for the ACMA Board of Governors.

About Charles Stacey, President & CEO, Accera

Dr. Stacey is President and CEO of Accera, a global clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for CNS disease. Prior to joining Accera, he was with Inventages, the Nestlé backed venture capital and private equity group, with $1.5Bn under management. There he led the CNS interest as well as the funds interest in Asia. Prior to Inventages, Dr. Stacey ran a medical device company and worked for a number of early stage healthcare companies.

Dr. Stacey has served globally on the Board of Directors of numerous life sciences companies and organizations including the Alzheimer's Association Business Consortium.

Dr. Stacey received his medical degree from King's College London and practiced as a trauma and reconstructive surgeon. His undergraduate degree and research were in the neurosciences at University of College London. Dr. Stacey also completed an MBA at the London Business School and the Wharton School.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs, or ACMA, is an internationally recognized, self-governing entity which provides the Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist Program (BCMAS).

The council works collaboratively with academia and the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that there are adequate educational and professional development opportunities for professionals involved in medical affairs as well as providing the first ever career pathway for physicians, scientists and pharmacists pursuing careers in the pharmaceutical & life sciences industry.

