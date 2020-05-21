Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs launches accredited Prior Authorization Certified Specialist program

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), an organization exclusively dedicated to raising industry standards surrounding medical affairs has announced a newly accredited professional certification called the Prior Authorization Certified Specialist (PACS) program.

"We are excited to provide a certification for all working healthcare professionals who want to improve their knowledge and skills surrounding Prior Authorizations," said Amanda DeMarzo, Pharm.D, M.B.A., Associate Director of Patient Access, ACMA. "Prior Authorizations are one of the leading issues in healthcare and limit a patient's ability to access necessary care. We want to help eliminate the barriers patients face by furthering education initiatives for healthcare professionals."

Prior authorizations (PAs) are becoming increasingly important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some insurance plans are making processes easier with temporary PA overrides or waived requirements, they often are limited to COVID-19 related services.

According to a December 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, the current prior authorization process can negatively impact patients and delay care. The Prior Authorization Certified Specialist (PACS) program provides a comprehensive view on Prior Authorizations, how they came to be, and their purpose in modern healthcare. With access to 12 self-paced modules and real-world examples developed by leaders in the industry, learners can reinforce their working knowledge of both medication and service prior authorizations.

Become a leader in healthcare. Start your journey to becoming a Prior Authorization Certified Specialist.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

The ACMA is a global organization focused on raising the bar in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, and diagnostics industry. They provide a full suite of solutions for the life sciences industry such as medical affairs/MSL CRM platform, predictive analytics, medication safety, certification & training such as the Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) and Prior Authorization Certification Specialist (PACS) programs. Medical information call center staffing services are also available.

To learn more about how you can become a Prior Authorization Certified Specialist, visit, www.priorauthtraining.org.

Media Contact: Adam Bianchi

Tel: 1-855-255-7137

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

Related Links

https://www.medicalaffairsspecialist.org

