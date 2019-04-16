Accredo, a Full-Service Specialty Pharmacy, Expands Best-in-Class Services with New Pharmacy in Hawaii

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts today announced that its specialty pharmacy, Accredo, will open a new location in Honolulu to provide high-touch pharmacy care to people living with chronic, complex health conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, cancer and hemophilia. Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the new pharmacy will offer a range of services, including walk-in consultations with a pharmacist, home delivery via courier and mail, and a site-of-care (or ambulatory) infusion center with onsite nurses. Oncology treatments and intravenous immunoglobulin will be among the therapies administered onsite.

AlohaCare, a Hawaii-based, non-profit health plan, has selected Accredo as its preferred specialty pharmacy to serve its members living on Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

"With its mission to care for people who are underserved with specific health needs, AlohaCare is a leader in putting patients first," said Brian Seiz, President, Accredo. "Accredo's unique model of care aligns with this mission as we work to ensure those with the most complex health conditions are receiving high-touch, patient-centric care."

Corey Fujii, Senior Director and General Manager, Accredo, and a lifelong resident of Hawaii, will lead the pharmacy operation, and currently is overseeing development of the pharmacy space. Once operational, the pharmacy will be available to serve all residents of Hawaii whose pharmacy benefit includes Accredo.

"As AlohaCare's preferred specialty pharmacy, Accredo will offer our members and providers across the state greater access to specialty pharmacy services and clinicians," said Laura Esslinger, CEO of AlohaCare. "Together, AlohaCare and Accredo are committed to improving access to quality care for Hawaii, and increasing opportunities for in-home care and delivery statewide."

Accredo has the broadest access to exclusive and limited distribution drugs in the industry, and a team of 500 specialty-trained pharmacists and 550 field-based nurses located throughout the U.S. Through its one-of-a-kind Therapeutic Resource CentersSM, Accredo provides individualized care for complex or chronic conditions, including cancer, pulmonary arterial hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, and immune deficiencies.

With this new location, Accredo's pharmacies will total 28 across the U.S.

Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.

We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.

We are Champions For BetterSM.

Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical, and beyond to further total health for all.

AlohaCare is a Hawaii based, non-profit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawaii's Community Health Centers. We serve over 65,000 Medicaid and Medicaid/Medicare dual-eligible health plan members. We are the third largest health plan in the state of Hawaii. We partner with nearly 3,500 physicians, specialists and providers in the care of our members. We have over 260 employees who work on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui and Kauai.

For more information, visit www.AlohaCare.org

Christine Portell, Express Scripts

cportell@express-scripts.com

314-560-9909

Paula Arcena, AlohaCare

parcena@alohacare.org

808-221-8296

