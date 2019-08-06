Accredo's New Full-Service Specialty Pharmacy Offers Hawaii Residents Greater Access to High-Touch Pharmacy Care

Located in Ala Moana-Kakaako, Accredo provides high-touch pharmacy care to people with chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, cancer and hemophilia. The new pharmacy will serve all residents of Hawaii whose pharmacy benefit includes Accredo, including AlohaCare, a Hawaii-based, non-profit health plan with more than 65,000 members living on Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

The new pharmacy in Honolulu offers a range of services, including walk-in consultations with a pharmacist, home delivery via courier and mail, and site-of-care (or ambulatory) infusion center with onsite nurses. Oncology treatments and intravenous immunoglobulin will be among the therapies administered onsite.

"Accredo's experience includes more than 30 years managing specialty pharmacy and helping patients with complex conditions access the care they need. Our pharmacists, nurses and care support teams have a unique expertise in the use of complex medications, clinically and administratively, and work with patients and their caregivers to help make the use of these medications as easy as possible," said Brian Seiz, President, Accredo. "We're proud to work alongside AlohaCare and bring these important services to the residents of Hawaii."

Corey Fujii leads the Accredo pharmacy in Honolulu, working with a team of nearly a dozen specialty pharmacy professionals, including pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, and patient access representatives. The team, including lead pharmacist Quinn Taira, are long-time Hawaii residents with experience in health care and a passion for serving the needs of the people of Hawaii.

"As AlohaCare's preferred specialty pharmacy, Accredo is improving access to specialty pharmacy services for members and providers across the state," said Gary Okamoto, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, AlohaCare. "We strive to provide the most innovative and convenient care possible for our members. Working with Accredo, we are improving access to quality care for all of Hawaii."

Accredo has a unique clinical model with pharmacists, nurses and other care support professionals working in Therapeutic Resource Centers®, which are condition-specific practices that allow the care teams to become experts in a condition and the therapies that treat that condition, thus providing more comprehensive and more personalized patient care. In addition to the Honolulu-based team, Accredo pharmacy customers have access to multiple resources to manage their condition, including an additional 500 specialty pharmacists via phone and video conference, nutrition counseling and social work support, and complete coordination of care between the medical benefit, pharmacy benefit and physicians.

In addition to its care model, Accredo offers the nation's broadest access to therapies with exclusive or limited distribution. With expertise in treating some of the rarest diseases, Accredo also brings access to the latest in innovative medicine, including the first gene therapies used to treat hereditary blindness and spinal muscular atrophy.

Located in one of Honolulu's landmark buildings at 677 Ala Moana Boulevard, the pharmacy is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Accredo

Accredo, part of Express Scripts, is a specialty pharmacy that serves patients with complex and chronic health conditions. Through our team of 500 specialty-trained pharmacists and 550 field-based nurses located throughout the U.S., Accredo provides individualized care for complex or chronic conditions, including cancer, pulmonary arterial hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, and immune deficiencies.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.

We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.

We are Champions For BetterSM.

Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical, and beyond to further total health for all.

About AlohaCare

AlohaCare is a Hawaii based, non-profit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawaii's Community Health Centers. We serve over 65,000 Medicaid and Medicaid/Medicare dual-eligible health plan members. We are the third largest health plan in the state of Hawaii. We partner with nearly 3,500 physicians, specialists and providers in the care of our members. We have over 270 employees who work on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui and Kauai.

For more information, visit www.AlohaCare.org

