AccrueMe Announces Unique Growth Capital for Amazon Sellers

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AccrueMe announced the availability ofup to $100,000,000 dedicated to Amazon Sellers. Amazon Sellers are typically small businesses who earn a good ROI (return on inventory), but often do not have the funds needed to grow their business. Most major capital sources look for much larger deployment of capital and do not have the infrastructure and technology required to properly monitor and help small, diverse businesses grow. AccrueMe technology allows Amazon Sellers to evaluate various growth capital scenarios and obtain an instant approval at AccrueMe.com. Eric Kotch, president of AccrueMe said: "We love Amazon Sellers and have created a one-of-a-kind solution to help them grow now and continue to provide funds, technology and support to help them grow tomorrow."

Growth with no payments

AccrueMe surveyed the industry and found that the Capital available to some Amazon Sellers was not conducive to growth as the result of large monthly payments, so AccrueMe decided to completely eliminate any requirement for monthly payments. AccrueMe also doesn't require a credit check or personal guaranties, moving the risk from the seller to AccrueMe. When asked about this unique model, co-founder Don Henig said: "AccrueMe simply receives a small temporary percentage of the profits for whatever time the Seller chooses to use our capital. The whole model is eminently logical, simple, fair and exciting for both parties."

AccrueMe test marketed the program over the last year and found that the Sellers love the ease of use, the additional funds available monthly, but most of all they love not having to make monthly payments! One seller enjoyed a 400% increase in volume, which could not have happened without the additional growth capital. AccrueMe partners receive innovative technology and support services as part of the program.

AccrueMe™ is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in NYC offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments. The model was tested over the past 12 months and is now backed with $100,000,000 to invest in successful Sellers. AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.

