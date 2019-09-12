Accruent Breaks Down Silos Between Facilities, Operations, Administrative and Finance Professionals at Annual Insights User Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the world's leading provider of software solutions that optimize the way people work with physical assets, has announced that it will host its annual user conference, Insights, from September 29 to October 1, 2019 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center in Denver, Colorado. This year Accruent expects nearly 1,000 users and partners – an increase of more than 100% from 2018 – reflecting the growing demand for solutions that maximize the performance of facilities and physical assets. The annual training, networking and education event draws professionals across many industries and offers them the chance to learn about best practices from such distinguished organizations as Southwest Airlines, Walgreens, Kaiser Permanente, City of Orlando, Home Depot, Accenture and Vanderbilt University.

Insights 2019 will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to acquire product knowledge, share best practices with their peers, and network with professionals that share their passions and challenges. Attendees will also be able to speak with Accruent experts for guidance on how to overcome both technical and business challenges to drive business results for their organizations.

Insights will offer valuable track sessions for industry professionals:

Manufacturing professionals will learn tips on managing maintenance programs, including improving inventory management, labor efficiency, and managing KPIs and dashboards





Retail professionals will gain insight into obtaining value from operational data such as transitioning to proactive maintenance, strategically managing contractor relationships, better managing workflows across systems, and optimizing locations to improve customer and employee experience





Education professionals can increase their understanding of complex space operations, managing self-service and collaboration, and communications for resource scheduling, and increasing event revenues





Corporate real estate professionals will learn about the governance of resource utilization, integration with enterprise applications, using IoT to improve maintenance practices, and managing catering and hoteling programs

The Insights conference is designed to facilitate two-way communications and give attendees a venue to make their voices heard. Insights will also provide attendees the opportunity to deliver feedback, discuss their business requirements, and help shape Accruent's product strategy and development.

"The growth of our Insights conference reflects the increased demand for solutions that optimize the built environment and the value that these solutions deliver," said Accruent CEO, John Borgerding. "Our solutions are mission-critical to our customers' businesses and their importance and impact continue to increase. Insights provides a chance for our users to learn ways to maximize the value of those solutions and provides us the chance to listen to them, stay ahead of the market, and deliver solutions that answer the tough questions they will face tomorrow."

Held over three high-impact days, Insights will include:

More than 100 sessions organized by industry and functional tracks

Superclass technical trainings on Accruent software solutions

Opportunities to provide feedback on our latest product innovations with our UX experts

Private meetings with the Accruent Professional Services team to discuss specific business needs

Networking sessions to meet and learn from peers and other professionals

Insights will be highlighted by keynote presentations from industry leaders. Accruent will welcome Andrew Cooke, Vice President of Property Management at Hines, a global real estate firm, with a presence in 24 countries and $120.6 billion of assets under management as a keynote presenter. In addition, author Jay Papasan will share the message of his bestseller The One Thing, an idea that resonates with professionals around the world searching for meaning in their work, clarity around their priorities, and everyday productivity without stress and complexity.

"Our clients are experts in their fields with deep commitment to the success of their organizations," added Meg Swanson, Chief Marketing Officer, Accruent. "Insights provides personal interactions that allow us to coach them to maximize the value of our products. It also provides them the opportunity to meet directly with Accruent leaders and team members to discuss their needs and provide input on how we can best help them navigate their future business challenges."

