Accruent Releases New Dedicated Mobile Tool for their Lucernex Projects Solution

The retail industry is already ramping with sales up 10.7% in March 2021, with continued acceleration likely amid record savings and a reopening economy. Now, customers are expecting omnichannel, flexible and safe shopping options as they return to stores. Retailers that hope to thrive must meet these expectations while keeping costs down and making sure that their teams remain safe and compliant with COVID-19 protocols. Lx Project Mobile offers the perfect tool for overcoming these new challenges .

"Retail sales are already rising sharply in 2021, so the pressure is on," explains Chris Smart, Senior Director of Product Management, Accruent. "With in-store shopping meaning higher sales revenue and wider profit margins, getting people back in stores is critical for industry recovery. But customers will only return if they feel like their safety and customer service expectations are being met – otherwise, they'll just stay online. Lx Projects Mobile will streamline capital projects and get urgent projects done faster so retailers can deliver on the expected return to in-person shopping boom."

This is accomplished through the powerful suite of Lx Projects project management features, including the new mobile app that allows project management teams to view important project information and execute critical tasks on-site and in real time including:

Access projects assigned to you

View and edit key dates, schedules, and tasks

Access and execute approval requests

Upload and view images and documents

These functionalities will ultimately allow project management teams to save time, keep projects on schedule, improve communication across sites, and maintain safety in the field.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

