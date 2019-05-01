Accruent Software Integration to Help Manufacturers Improve Maintenance Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the world's leading provider of physical resource management solutions, announced today that it is has developed an integration between its Maintenance Connection computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and its Meridian engineering document management (EDM) software. Using these products together, manufacturers and industrial organizations provide maintenance teams with fast, on-site access to dynamic asset documentation. Comprehensive and accurate asset information enables maintenance teams to complete work more quickly and cost-effectively, increase asset uptime, and help assure worker safety. As margins are crucial to manufacturers, the resulting cost savings and improved output can have a magnified impact on company success.

For manufacturers, seemingly small improvements in output or maintenance cost savings can mean the difference between growth and fighting for survival. However, a growing shortage of skilled workers (71% of companies surveyed by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) in March 2019 indicated that attracting and retaining skilled workers is their greatest challenge) will require managers to seek other methods of assuring operational excellence. Analyst firm IDC predicts that by 2020, 80% of manufacturers will seek to place data at the center of their processes to increase speed, agility, efficiency, and innovation.

One example of placing data at the center of a process is to improve the depth and quality of information provided to maintenance teams and increasing the speed at which such information is delivered. By integrating EDM and CMMS, Accruent provides manufacturers and industrial organizations the ability to deliver on-demand engineering documentation to on-site maintenance professionals via a computer or mobile device.

Providing access to asset data while technicians are on-site:

Reduces the time needed to complete maintenance

Lowers the cost of completing work

Decreases the duration of asset downtime

In addition, this combination provides better data to engineers who can update asset documentation more quickly and accurately. Perhaps most importantly, providing accurate, real-time asset documentation to maintenance personnel allows them to assure their safety while performing maintenance.

"Manufacturers are embracing digital transformation to improve operations and maximize returns. One of the key elements of digital transformation in manufacturing is breaking down data silos," noted Kevin Permenter, Research Manager, Enterprise Applications, IDC. "Sharing information between engineering and maintenance teams is an example of how having a single source of truth can deliver benefits to multiple departments and initiatives. Manufacturers that are sharing data across these functions are opening up new avenues to improve productivity, maximize the value of their resources, and lengthen asset life."

Accruent's Maintenance Connection is a market-leading, cloud-based CMMS that gives users the ability to manage work orders, organize and execute preventative maintenance, predict when assets need maintenance, and manage enterprise assets and equipment inventory. Meridian, Accruent's EDM software, creates a single source of truth for all engineering information, preserves control of engineering data changes, and manages the exchange of engineering documentation at handover and between internal and external stakeholders throughout the asset lifecycle.

"Our customers face complex challenges and are constantly seeking to improve operations, increase productivity, and reduce costs," said Andy Ruse, Chief Revenue Officer, Accruent. "Providing them a platform to make complex and important information available to workers that need it at the moment they need it will help them deliver the results that they are seeking and help their maintenance teams use their expertise to assure their own safety."

