Accruent Welcomes Alissa Kaplan as General Counsel

Prior to joining Accruent, Kaplan served as the Global Deputy General Counsel at LivePerson, Inc., a tech company focused on conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence). She began her career in private practice at the international law firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton. With her breadth of experience, she has gained deep expertise across a broad range of business areas, including product counseling, strategic partnerships, technology licensing, data privacy, corporate governance and intellectual property. She holds a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and a JD from Boston University School of Law.

About Accruent: Accruent ( www.accruent.com ) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

