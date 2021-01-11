AccuChain Secures Investment from Vertex Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuChain, Inc. today announced that it has received an investment from Vertex Partners Inc. in Tokyo, Japan. This investment will accelerate development of AccuChain's Human Resource technology software. The funding also demonstrates Vertex Partners' long-term vision and commitment to launch AccuChain in Japan and other countries in SE Asia. AccuChain is developing a resume validation and recruitment platform. This innovative platform will allow individuals to create their own validated resumes and enable HR departments to find the best qualified candidates.

Vertex Partners, a business development firm, reveals that there is a growing need for AccuChain in SE Asia. Junichi Yukihira, Co-founder of Vertex Partners Inc., said "It is very exciting and also significant for us to have the opportunity to participate in the AccuChain investment this time. We highly value the potential of AccuChain's HR solutions based on AI/machine learning and blockchain technology, and as their business co-creation partner, we are now working together to develop markets in Japan and other Asian countries. We are confident that this investment will strengthen our relationship." Hiring in SE Asia demonstrates a growing need for qualified candidates. AccuChain will reduce bad hires using validation methodologies, immutable records, matching of jobs to qualified candidates and uncovering false information.

AccuChain CEO, Tim R. Connelly adds "The Vertex Partners investment demonstrates the importance both of our organizations see in next generation HR recruitment software. The combined resources of our companies will make a positive difference in the successful launch of AccuChain in Japan and then SE Asia." AccuChain is working to improve their hiring process, and create a new standard for applicants' digital resumes. The technology will help reduce fraudulent resumes. The efficacy rate for finding the best qualified person for the job using AccuChain shows promising results.

Notable Features:

Key resume achievements are validated by trusted individual third parties using proprietary validation methodology

Resumes are permanently stored and accessed using blockchain technology

Using AI/Machine Learning, resumes are checked for fraud

About Vertex Partners Inc.

Founded in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan, Vertex Partners provides consulting services in various fields such as strategy/IT and recruiting. Vertex Partners combines the knowledge of many companies to create new ventures. They support initiatives related to innovation and new business creation, including planning and design, operations, collaboration, innovation programs, and business development. Luce, a recruitment firm, is a subsidiary of Vertex Partners.



About AccuChain, Inc.

Founded in 2019 in San Jose, CA USA, AccuChain, Inc. is a Human Resource Technology company with a resume validation and recruitment platform. AccuChain wants hiring decisions to be based on accurate and validated information. The company is modernizing HR recruitment software and changing the way applicants apply to jobs. AccuChain, a global company, will initially launch in the United States.

