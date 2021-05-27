Accucom Notifies Customers Of Data Incident

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accucom is a support solutions company in the information services industry. In that capacity, Accucom maintains a number of websites that provide our customers information pertaining to the website's focus, including use of Infotracer.com, RecordsFinder.com, and StateRecords.org.

On December 16, 2020, Accucom learned that unauthorized code was deployed in our system in an attempt to capture our customers' information, including names and credit card details. Customers who used Accucom's Infotracer.com, RecordsFinder.com, or StateRecords.org websites between May 25, 2020 and December 16, 2020 may have been affected. It is important to note that only limited information about Accucom's customers was involved, such as their name, email address, and credit card details. No other financial or social security number information was involved.

After becoming aware of this data security incident, Accucom immediately investigated the matter and took appropriate measures to further improve the security of our systems and practices. This included, but was not limited to, informing the authorities, reconfiguring access controls, changing passwords, retaining national security experts, and implementing additional security protocols designed to protect our systems and our customer's personal information.

This data security incident has been reported to affected individuals as well as government regulators, including various states' attorneys general, and credit reporting agencies in compliance with applicable law.

For additional information please visit www.accucom.com.

